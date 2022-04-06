Detroit Red Wings: "Really good to see" energy from everyone in win

Reuters

A U.S. prosecutor on Monday urged jurors to convict a former senior Goldman Sachs banker for helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, while the defense accused the government's star witness of lying. In her closing argument in Brooklyn federal court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alixandra Smith said the defendant Roger Ng received more than $35 million in kickbacks from the "brazen" bribery and money laundering scheme, and must be held accountable. Ng's lawyer Marc Agnifilo countered that his client, who had been Goldman's former top investment banker for Malaysia, was falsely implicated by his former boss Tim Leissner, the star witness.