Detroit Red Wings rally in third period, but stumble in OT in 3-2 loss to Senators

The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators played an uneventful game, which was a positive given their history over the past year.

The Wings rallied to push Wednesday's game at Little Caesars past regulation, but lost, 3-2, in overtime on a goal by Shane Pinto. That capped their January record at 9-2-2 in to improve their overall record to 26-18-6.

Daniel Sprong scored in the first period, but the Senators took the lead with two second-period goals. Dylan Larkin fired a shot through traffic that turned into his 23rd goal of the season to make it 2-2 with 8:45 to play in the third period.

Alex Lyon made 21 saves through regulation, while the Wings had 25 shots on net.

It was the last game before an extended break; the Wings next play Feb. 10 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Boos from the stands

It was easy to tell when Mathieu Joseph touched the puck: Fans greeted him with boos because of what happened last time the Senators were at LCA. It was Joseph who hit Larkin on Dec. 9, on the play that left Larkin briefly unconscious on the ice. Larkin missed four games, ehilr David Perron served a six-game suspension for a crosscheck on Artem Zub, delivered in the erroneous belief he was involved. The Senators' victory that night was the second this season, and fourth dating to last season, when they humiliated the Wings, 6-2 and 6-1, respectively, in back-to-back games at the end of February.

Leading after the first

The Wings have thrived on balance scoring this month, and this night it was the fourth line that provided an early lead. Joe Veleno intercepted the puck as it bounced off the boards in Ottawa's zone and fired a pass to Sprong, who one-timed a slap shot from the left circle to net his 13th goal of the season. That was one of just three shots the Wings registered on Joonas Korpisalo in the first period, while Lyon made eight saves, three of them while helping kill off penalties to Christian Fischer and Michael Rasmussen.

Trailing after the second

The Senators evened the score three minutes into the second period when fourth-line center Mark Kastelic redirected Jacob Bernard-Docker's shot. The Wings went on a man advantage at 12:25 when Brady Tkachuk hauled down Jake Walman, but Perron and Alex DeBrincat both shot wide on chances. Instead it was the Senators who gained momentum when Tkachuk stepped out of the box as the Senators had possession of the puck, and turned a breakaway into a 2-1 lead.

