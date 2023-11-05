Detroit Red Wings rally in 3rd to give Boston its first loss in regulation, 5-4

Their power play re-ignited, fanning an overall offensive outburst in a rough-and-tumble, penalty filled match.

The Detroit Red Wings rallied twice against the Boston Bruins on Saturday before a lively crowd at Little Caesars Arena, then took over the game in the third period. A two-man power play with 1:12 left helped the Wings hold on to win, 5-4, handing the Bruins their first regulation loss of the season in 11 games.

"It’s definitely nice to give the Bruins a loss but we just have to keep building and playing the right way," David Perron said. "I felt like our third period was our best, definitely. We were ready from the get-go as far as the compete level. Got down two but after that the building really got going and that really helped us to come through."

Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman scored power play goals to even it after the Bruins had taken a 2-0 lead. Raymond set up Dylan Larkin's goal at 6:50 of the third period — another tying score — and when Perron scored at 8:56, it gave the Wings their first lead of the game. Andrew Copp padded it at 10:34.

The Wings went 2-for-8 on power plays, and 3-for-4 on penalty kills.

"It’s tough to establish flow," coach Derek Lalonde said. "It just drains your guys — it’s tough. We probably finished that game off through adrenaline."

Copp was in the box when David Pastrnak scored on the Bruins' fourth power play. The Bruins had just pulled their goaltender when Pastrnak was called for a penalty with 1:28 to play, eliminating the extra-skater advantage; Charlie Coyle took a penalty 16 seconds after Pastrnak.

"They got one and they got frustrated," Perron said. "It’s just the way it goes sometimes. They’re trying to maybe spark something."

The Bruins were also assessed an abuse of officials penalty late at 18:48, and Larkin and Hampus Lindholm received 10-minute misconduct penalties in the final seconds as the game deteriorated into scrums.

"They’re a team that plays with swagger, they’re a team that plays with an edge, and we had some pretty good pushback," Lalonde said. "I thought we got what we deserved. It probably felt, I wouldn’t say unfair, but to be trailing after 40 minutes when I thought we had a really great 40 minutes. And then to just keep at it.

"To trail that team in the third and find a way to win in regulation was good, just solid throughout."

The Wings (7-4-1) avenged their 4-1 loss Oct. 28 in Boston. The teams meet again Nov. 24 in Boston.

Bruins grab lead

James van Riemsdyk scored 5:21 into the first period. Goalie Ville Husso attemped to glove the original shot but the puck slid out from under him and van Riemsdyk got to it before any Wing could. The Wings got a power play a minute and a half later but managed just one shot on reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark. The Wings fell further behind when 2022 second-round pick Matthew Poitras was able to drive to the net unfettered by any defenders and score on Husso, making it 2-0 at 9:28.

Power play outage ends

One of the main changes made to re-ignite a power play that had gone scoreless the previous four games was to put Raymond on the first unit. The adjustment paid off at 15:46 of the first period, when Raymond took a pass from Perron and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle. It was Raymond's first power play goal of the season.

That's two

Walman one-timed a pass from Moritz Seider to even it in the second — the scoreboard clock said 10:00 but the NHL credited it as being scored at 9:59, so it just squeezed in as a power play goal — after Mason Lohrei was called for boarding Michael Rasmussen at the eight-minute mark. That was the ninth penalty of the game, and the fifth on the Bruins. The even score didn't last long. Charlie Coyle carried the puck into Detroit's zone and passed to Jake DeBrusk, who took the puck to the middle and found Coyle down low, where he redirected it into the net before Husso could close the gap. Olli Määttä got caught out of position, watching the play from his own blue line. Walman took a tripping penalty at two minutes later, putting the Wings shorthanded a third time.

