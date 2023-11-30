Detroit Red Wings rally in 2nd period, but fall short vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3-2

NEW YORK — Patrick Kane got a bird's eye view of his new teammates in action.

Kane watched from the press box Wednesday at Madison Square Garden as the Detroit Red Wings largely made good on their talk of returning to the home of the New York Rangers and playing better than their first visit. They rallied from an early deficit and built a second-period lead, but the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers came back to win, 3-2.

Still, it was a much better performance than earlier in November, when the Wings (11-7-3) gave up five unanswered goals to the Rangers. Wednesday, they had to play without captain Dylan Larkin, who is day-to-day with a lingering injury.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) during the first period at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

"We were much better in this building," coach Derek Lalonde said. "I still think we did some things that took away from our game at times and cost us. A little frustrating in that. I would have liked us to manage our game a little better. They are a rush team, they’re dynamic on the rush, all three of their goals are off the rush. Hopefully we will be a little better in that aspect.

"I don’t think this was a fall-apart-in-the-third type of game. We came into a building against a really good team and gave ourselves a chance under the circumstances."

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wings, who played in New York the day after signing Kane, who ended last season with the Rangers, to a one-year deal. He could be in the lineup as soon as next week.

Ville Husso did what he could, making 38 saves. Moritz Seider and Robby Fabbri scored to put the Wings up by a goal in the second period, but K'Andre Miller evened the score midway through the third period. Jimmy Vesey scored with 4:15 to play.

"We wanted to come out here and show that we’re a better team than last time, and I think we’ve shown that," Seider said. "But they scored more goals than us and that’s really frustrating."

Scoreless after one

Husso came up big in the first period as the Wings had to kill off penalties to David Perron and Olli Määttä, making five saves during four minutes of Rangers power play time. The Wings got their turn with a man advantage near the 15-minute mark, but couldn't generate any momentum. The second unit — Seider, Fabbri, Andrew Copp, Joe Veleno and Daniel Sprong — struggled to even get control of the puck.

Powering up

Artemi Panarin put the Rangers up, 1-0, less than five minutes into the second period when he connected on a pass from Alexis Lafreniere. The Wings, whose power play has been such a key to their post-Sweden spurt, found a way to make their second man advantage count. Seider took a pass from Copp near the blue line, sidestepped several up ice, and wired a shot through traffic that eluded Igor Shesterkin and brought momentum to the Wings' side.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with center Robby Fabbri (14) and right wing Daniel Sprong (17) and center Joe Veleno (90) and center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Building momentum

Within a minute of Seider's goal at 8:42 of the second period, the Wings continued to build momentum. Jonatan Berggren, called up to offset the loss of Larkin, battled along the boards for the puck. Copp got a hold of the puck and played it Fabbri, who whiffed and sent it back to Berggren, who backhanded the puck back to Fabbri for the goal, at 9:06. It was Fabbri's fifth goal of the season, in his ninth game.

