Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine backstops U.S. to World Juniors gold medal

Two prospects who project to play key roles for the Detroit Red Wings left the World Junior Championship with remarkable performances.

Trey Augustine backstopped the U.S. team to a 6-2 victory that clinched gold in Gothenburg, Sweden, leaving the Swedes to console themselves with silver. Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka had an assist to give him six points in seven games.

Augustine, who turns 19 in February, made 24 saves Friday. Since being drafted by the Wings last summer, he has had a standout start to his freshman year at Michigan State, posting a 2.97 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 17 games as the Spartans have established themselves in the top 10 in the polls.

Friday's finale had the U.S. holding a 3-2 lead headed into the third period. Sandin Pellikka set up Jonathan Lekkerimaki's goal with five seconds to play in the second period. That was Sandin Pellikka's fourth assist in the prestigious tournament.

Sandin Pellikka is, essentially, who the Wings got in the trade that sent Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks at last year's trade deadline. (Hronek is having a phenomenal season: He has 29 points in 38 games, and a plus-21 rating.) The Wings received a first-round pick from the Canucks, which, at No. 17, they used on Sandin Pellikka.

Sandin Pellikka, who turns 19 in March, has 13 points in 25 games with Skelleftea in the Swedish Hockey League, already topping the five points he had in 22 games in his draft year.

Augustine also dates from the 2023 draft, selected in the second round at No. 41 overall. The South Lyon product is an alumnus of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. He posted a 2.14 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in 32 games in his draft year.

Defenseman Anton Johansson, a fourth-round pick from 2022, was also in Sweden's lineup. Forward Nate Danielson, the Wings' top pick, at No. 9, last summer, was part of the Canadian team that got knocked out by Czechia in the quarterfinals. Danielson's five-game tournament (one goal, two assists) was highlighted by a net-front goal he scored against Finland.

