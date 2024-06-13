Detroit Red Wings prospect spotlight: What the depth looks like at goaltending

Although their current situation in goal needs addressing, the Detroit Red Wings have several prospects who project to help ease the situation in the years ahead.

Since Steve Yzerman was named general manager in April 2019, the Wings have drafted multiple goaltenders: Carter Gylander in the seventh round (No. 191 overall) in 2019; Jan Bednar in the fourth round (No. 107) in 2020; Sebastian Cossa in the first round (No. 15) in 2021; and Trey Augustine in the second round (No. 41) in 2023. None of the goalies drafted in the immediate years before that — Jesper Eliasson (No. 84, 2018), Keith Petruzzelli (No. 88, 2017) and Filip Larsson (No. 167, 2016) — panned out for the organization.

Cossa, naturally, sits atop the goaltending prospect depth chart, as befits a first-round draftee who the Wings even traded up (and passed over the goalie projected to go first in 2021, Jesper Wallstedt) to secure.

Cossa, 21, showed encouraging progress over the past season. He looked terrible in last fall's prospects tournament, giving up six goals in less than half an hour in one performance, but once he got to Grand Rapids, he settled in and showed more of the skill set that made him an appealing choice. He emerged as the starting goalie for the Griffins, posting a 2.41 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 40 games. He followed up that with a 2.72 GAA and .900 save percentage in nine AHL playoff games.

Cossa is earmarked for another year in Grand Rapids, but it'll be exciting to see how he performs next year in exhibition season, especially on the road, when he is likely to see more of an opponent's top players.

Augustine, 19, likewise had a very encouraging 2023-24 season. The U.S. National Team Development Program alum had a star performance his freshman year at MSU, with a 2.96 GAA and .915 save percentage in 35 games. He was selected to represent the U.S. at the 2024 World Championship, where he appeared in four games, posting a 1.89 GAA and .929 save percentage. He's slated to play another season for the Spartans as he continues his development.

Gylander, 23, has spent the past four seasons at Colgate University, playing 30-plus games each of the last two seasons. He's slated to begin his pro career next season, so the expectation is that he and Bednar will compete for the Griffins backup/Toledo Walleye starter jobs. Bednar, 21, handled duties with the Walleye this past season, posting a 2.66 GAA and .901 save percentage in 36 games.

Cossa and Augustine headline the projected NHL depth pool for the Wings, while Bednar and Gylander appear more likely to provide depth in the minors. While they develop, the Wings face decisions going into next season that require more immediate attention. Ville Husso and Alex Lyon both are under contract, but Husso dealt with a lower-body injury that sidelined him two-thirds of last season, and faces questions regarding his effectiveness going into 2024-25. One solution would be to bring back James Reimer for another year — he struggled at times, but he did win four of his last five games. That could work out nicely with Cossa possibly being ready to push for a job with Detroit come 2025-26.

