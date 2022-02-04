Detroit Red Wings promote Shawn Horcoff to assistant general manager

The Detroit Red Wings have filled their assistant general manager vacancy from within, promoting Shawn Horcoff to the position previously held by Pat Verbeek.

Like Verbeek, Horcoff is a member of general manager Steve Yzerman's inner circle, often watching Wings games seated next to Yzerman in the management suite at Little Caesars Arena. Horcoff, 43, has served six seasons as the director of player development — in addition to the last three seasons as assistant director of player personnel — after joining the Wings prior to the 2016-17 season following a 1,008-game NHL career.

Horcoff's new duties include working closely with Yzerman and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Grand Rapids Griffins, including personnel decisions, contract negotiations and player movement.

“I’m very excited for my new role with the Red Wings and look forward to continuing the winning culture and tradition in Grand Rapids,” Horcoff said in a statement. “I’ve been very fortunate to establish relationships with the players, coaches and front office personnel within the Red Wings organization over the last six years and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue developing our prospects in Grand Rapids and helping them become impactful players at the NHL level.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings promote Shawn Horcoff to assistant GM