Detroit Red Wings preseason game vs. Chicago Blackhawks: How to follow
NHL preseason: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-1-1)
When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: United Center in Chicago.
TV: None.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: Ville Husso will play the first half of the contest in net for the Red Wings, with Michael Hutchinson getting the second half. Old friend Petr Mrazek gets the goaltending start for the Blackhawks. The Wings play at Pittsburgh less than 24 hours later on Wednesday, then have two final exhibition games Thursday (at Toronto) and Saturday (vs. Toronto). The Wings open the regular season Oct. 12 at New Jersey.
