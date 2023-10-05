Detroit Red Wings beat Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, in preseason: Game thread recap

NHL preseason: Detroit Red Wings (3-2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

TV: None.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: Who says the preseason needs to be a slow build? For the second time in 24 hours, the Red Wings will take the ice, this time against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Wings played Chicago on Tuesday for the second straight time after also facing them on Sunday, a 6-1 win in which Michael Rasmussen scored twice. This will be the second time the Penguins and Red Wings have faced off this preseason, as Detroit won the first matchup, 4-3, with new signee Alex DeBrincat adding two assists. After the showdown with the Penguins, the Wings have two more exhibition games, both against the Toronto Maple Leafs, first on the road Thursday — yes, the Wings' third game in three days — and back at home on Saturday, before they officially start the regular season Oct. 12 at New Jersey.

