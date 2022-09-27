Detroit Red Wings preseason game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to follow the game
Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TV: None.
Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates).
Game notes: Training camp is over and it's now time to see what the Red Wings are made of. And of course, it's the new-look Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman spent the offseason mixing in new forwards, new defensemen, a new goalie and a new head coach. This is the first of eight exhibitions this preseason.
TRAINING CAMP OBSERVATIONS:Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom looks like a big deal
Live updates
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings preseason vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to follow