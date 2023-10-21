Detroit Red Wings plug in on power play in 5-2 road victory over Ottawa Senators

The Detroit Red Wings did not look at Saturday's game in Ottawa as settling a score so much as showing themselves the better team.

Emotionally and physically engaged — and, in what has become an early-season trend, banking goals from their improved depth — the Wings took it to Atlantic Division rival Ottawa Senators Saturday afternoon, earning a 5-2 victory.

The outcome was especially satisfying considering what happened the last time the Wings played at Canadian Tire Centre, when the Senators stuck it to them in back-to-back outings at the end of February. Nearly eight months later, Dylan Larkin said ahead of Saturday's game that those 6-2 and 6-1 losses still rankled the Wings.

Saturday, the Wings were the ones asserting themselves. Joe Veleno scored twice, and Shayne Gostisbehere, David Perron and Larkin converted on power plays. The Wings are 9-for-18 on power plays through five games.

Larkin had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to five games (two goals, six assists). Moritz Seider, Gostisbehere and Perron also had multi-point performances as the Wings won for the fourth consecutive game.

The Wings (4-1-0) host the Calgary Flames on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Boo birds target 'Cat

Alex DeBrincat, making his first return to Ottawa after essentially forcing an offseason trade by saying he would not sign long-term with the Senators, was booed as soon as he touched the puck on the opening shift. The home crowd got somethng to cheer when the Sens jumped out to a quick start, taking control in Detroit's zone and requiring a handful of early saves from Ville Husso. The Sens took a 1-0 lead on a power play at 16:54 when Jake Sanderson took a shot from inside the blue line. DeBrincat was held to one shot on goal, and his four-game point streak was ended.

Power play strikes

Gostisbehere converted on a power play with 1:45 left in the first period to tie the game going into intermission. Veleno built on that early in the second period, and David Perron scored his second goal of the season, converting on a man advantage at 14:54 of the second period. The power play came through again in the opening minute of the third period, when Larkin scored his second goal of the season, taking advantage of Perron screening goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Wings pull & punch

Veleno came through with his second goal of the game 7:23 into the third, finding the short side on a top-shelf shot off a nice feed from Christian Fischer, as the Wings pulled ahead by four goals. The other highlight of the third period had Michael Rasmussen tangle up with Brady Tkachuk right in front of Detroit's bench. Rasmussen took a two-minute minor to give the Sens a power play, but Ottawa also had to deal with one of their best players cooling his heels in the penalty box for five minutes for fighting.

