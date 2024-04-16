Detroit Red Wings playoff scenarios: What must happen to make Stanley Cup playoffs

The Detroit Red Wings' gutsy comeback victory in overtime on Monday narrows their path to the playoffs.

At the simplest, if the Wings win Tuesday in Montreal, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals, the Wings lock up the second wild-card in the Eastern Conference and a first-round date with the New York Rangers. The series is expected to start Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

A victory would give the Wings 91 points. If the Capitals win, they would also reach 91 points, and that would eliminate the Wings because the Capitals have 31 regulation victories to Detroit's 27.

If the Wings get one point to reach 90, and the Flyers win, then the Wings would have to wait out the outcome of Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. If the Penguins win, they reach 90 points, and they again have the tie breaker on Detroit with 32 regulation wins.

