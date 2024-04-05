Detroit Red Wings playoff push: Team now chasing Islanders for wild-card berth

The Detroit Red Wings head into their next game with a new team to chase for the second wild-card spot.

The New York Islanders edged inside the Eastern Conference playoff picture on the strength of their win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, reaching 83 points. The Washington Capitals, who were in that spot, lost in regulation on Thursday night to stay at 82 points – but the loss was to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who reached 81 points.

The Wings (37-30-8) have been idle since winning Monday, which got them to 82 points. They have seven games remaining, starting with the New York Rangers Friday.

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock skates with the puck against Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth in the second period on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

WHO WON? Red Wings are busy scoreboard-watching with playoffs at stake: 'Human nature'

The Rangers are battling for the top spot in the NHL. As the potential No. 1 seed in the East, they'd face the second wild-card spot, which is pretty much the only slot realistically left open for the Wings. The Lightning also won Thursday, reaching 93 points, just two behind the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in third place in the Atlantic Division. That race potentially could affect the Wings, because it means the Leafs may still have something to play for when the Wings are in Toronto on April 13.

After the Rangers, the Wings host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, the Capitals on Tuesday, then play at Pittsburgh and Toronto, and finish with a pair of games against the Canadiens on April 15-16.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where Detroit Red Wings sit in 2024 NHL playoff chase on April 5