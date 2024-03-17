Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins: What time, TV channel is matchup on?

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

Game notes: The streak is over! The Priority Curse is broken! Unfortunately, captain Dylan Larkin is still out for a few more games, meaning the Wings’ visit to Pittsburgh won’t be as breezy as you might expect for a franchise that appears on track for a top-10 draft lottery spot. (The Penguins’ most recent two-season playoff drought, by the way, came in 2003-04 and 2005-06, with a lockout in there, too, and landed them the No. 1 pick that became Sidney Crosby. If the Penguins wind up 10th, as they entered Sunday, they’d have a 3.5% shot at the No. 1 spot and prized Boston U. freshman Macklin Celebrini — so get those “Gary Bettman is giving Sidney Crosby one final gift” conspiracy posts ready now.)

The Penguins, like cicadas, apparently need to hibernate every 17 years or so (or something like that — we’re sports writers, not zoologists); they waved the virtual white flag at the trade deadline and sent winger Jake Guentzel to Carolina for a package headlined by former Calder Trophy finalist Michael Bunting.

Bunting is on his fourth franchise in just five NHL seasons, which is impressive even consider his age of 82. Whoops, no, that’s 28 — got confused for a bit when he juuuust slid under the Calder requirement of “26 or younger” back in 2022. Anyway, Bunting’s well-traveled career — with stints in Arizona, Toronto, Carolina and now Pittsburgh — is both a credit and a curse; he’s just good enough to be a top-six forward — or maybe a middle-six forward — with two 20-goal seasons and a third possible this season (he’s at 14 goals through 64 games, including one as a Penguin). But he’s also not SO valuable that teams are willing to break the bank for him; the Coyotes whiffed on him, keeping him in the minors until he reached age 25 without playing 80 NHL games, because whiffing on talent is what the ‘Yotes do. The Maple Leafs got a bargain for his first two seasons, but their wealth of offensive talent didn’t leave a lot of room under the salary cap last offseason. And so he signed with Carolina, which needed an offensive spark plug … and found a better one in Guentzel at the trade deadline.

Guentzel, of course was the young talent — at age 29 — on a veteran-heavy Pens roster that still features names you’ve heard of but maybe haven’t seen in a while: Crosby (who’s 36), Evgeni Malkin (37), Erik Karlsson (33) and Kris Letang (36). At least with the playoffs seemingly out of the picture, the Penguins’ stars can focus on making commercials for AARP. Indeed, their youngest player with at least 30 points this season is the thematically on-point-named Bryan Rust, a 30-year-old Pontiac native who picked up a goal and an assist— bringing him to 20 and 19, respectively, on the season.

This is not to say that Crosby et al aren’t still talented — Sid the Not-Quite-A-Kid had an assist Saturday and is on pace, with some rounding, for 40 goals this season. He’s averaging a point a game this season, which better than any Red Wing this season (Dylan Larkin is at 0.98 points per game, while Patrick Kane is at 0.94) … but that’s the lowest average of a career in which he has put up 1.25 points per game. (That’s ninth in NHL history, by the way, in case you needed reminding that Crosby has been very good for very long.)

The Penguins have dropped eight of 14 games, with former Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic in the crease for four of those losses. In those games, Nedeljkovic has an .820 save percentage and a 5.09 goals-against average/

Meanwhile, perhaps no Wing will be as happy to see the black and yellow in Pittsburgh as Alex DeBrincat. The Farmington Hills native put up two goals (albeit one on an empty net) and an assist when the teams last met on Oct. 18 in Detroit (a 6-3 Wings win). That’s part of five career goals and five assists in 11 games against the Penguins.

After tonight’s visit, the Wings get Monday off — time to finally fill in their NCAA brackets, we guess, since they’ll be playing Sunday during the men’s and women’s announcements — and then get a visit from Columbus (which certainly isn’t old like the Penguins, but also isn’t good) on Tuesday night. The Penguins, meanwhile, continue their March march to April hibernation with a visit to New Jersey on Tuesday.

