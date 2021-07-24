Detroit Red Wings pick Sebastian Cossa: "I am going to be the best goalie in this draft"
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings draft pick, goaltender Sebastian Cossa. July 23, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings draft pick, goaltender Sebastian Cossa. July 23, 2021.
Follow along as the best hockey prospects in the world have their lives forever changed in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft.
Alex Nedeljkovic, who was traded Thursday to Detroit, said contract offers from the Canes were considered, but the two sides were ‘not on the same page.’
The Detroit Red Wings got an elite prospect by drafting Sebastian Cossa at No. 15, but the cost was high to trade up after just trading for a goalie.
The Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Owen Power, who was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team, with the first pick in the 2021 NHL draft.
The Detroit Red Wings picked Simon Edvinsson, a big and smooth defenseman from Sweden. Opinions on the pick are mixed to the say the least.
The NHL offseason includes the Seattle Kraken's expansion draft, the entry draft and free agency amid a flat salary cap. Analyzing the big moves.
That Bose sound system you've always wanted is down to the lowest price on the internet.
The United States fell to Sweden 3-0 Wednesday night in the team’s opener in Tokyo, snapping a 44-match unbeaten streak. Defender Tierna Davidson said Thursday that veteran Kelley O'Hara was rallying the squad ahead of Saturday's match against New Zealand. There’s still a good chance that the world's top ranked team makes it to the knockout round and even a medal match.
Follow live updates from the 2021 NHL draft, Steve Yzerman's third as GM of the Detroit Red Wings.
A running tally of the top 32 picks of the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Maryland Terrapins just trolled the heck out of the Texas Longhorns.
The New York Rangers have traded F Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues for F Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL player who has become the most vocal when it comes to anti-vaccination concerns and conspiracy theories, was at it again today on Twitter. At one point, he essentially dared the Bills to cut him. In response to a tweet suggesting that the Bills would be wise to dump Beasley, [more]
The looks received mixed responses from Twitter.
This would be great for basketball, terrible for football.
Owen Power was taken No. 1 overall by the Buffalo Sabres after a flurry of major trades during the afternoon.
Do you think this would be a good move by the Big Ten?
The Warriors package likely would be two lottery picks, James Wiseman, and Andrew Wiggins.
Follow along for live results of BKFC 19, which features Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich in the main event.
There were no fans inside Olympic Stadium to watch the Tokyo Summer Games kick-off in person, but the Opening Ceremony was as big a spectacle as ever.