Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

THANSK, BUT NO THANKS: With veterans ready to return, Detroit Red Wings boot Jonatan Berggren back to minors

Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings and Brendan Lemieux of the Philadelphia Flyers tangle during the second period at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Game notes: The City of Brotherly Love? Not so much for the Wings, who are 2-16-2 in Philly since downing the Flyers (with two road wins to open the sweep) in the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals. That includes, most recently, two losses in March, by a combined 6-1 score. In fact, the Wings have just one win in regulation — a 6-3 win on Feb. 9, 2022, in which Robby Fabbri and Moritz Seider had a goal and an assist apiece — in Philly during that span. (The other victory came in a 3-2 shootout on Nov. 8, 2016, when Andreas Athanasiou had the tying goal and the SO winner.)

But that’s the past. In the present, the Wings draw one of the NHL’s hottest teams in the Flyers, who’ve earned at least a point in each of their past six games and wins in five of those. Three of THOSE wins have come in OT or the shootout, including Thursday’s 4-3 edging of the Capitals in Philly — but that’s a Flyers problem best left till the end of the season, when playoff tiebreakers come into view. It’s a familiar makeup for the Flyers in their second season under head coach John Tortarella; the veteran boss has his squad allowing just 2.72 goals a game, good for eighth-best in the league, despite scoring just 2.97, 11th-worst this season.

Bobby Brink was the hero for the Flyers on Thursday, opening the scoring in the second period with his fifth goal of the season (and his career), then closing it with the winning shot in the shootout. Brink, a 2019 second-round pick, appears to be showing the play-making ability that made him a top-three finisher in voting for the 2022 Hobie Baker Award (college hockey’s version of the Heisman Trophy) at Denver, where he had 14 goals and 43 assists in 41 games as a junior. After putting up just four assists in 10 NHL games last season, he’s at five goals and nine assists this year.

Thursday’s victory snapped a four-game point streak for leading scorer Travis Konecny, who had two two-goal games and three assists during the run. Konecny, the Flyers’ 2015 first-round pick (No. 24 overall, five spots behind Wings bust Evgeny Scechnikov), is well on his way to topping last season’s career marks of 31 goals and 61 points; he’s at 16 goals and 24 points through 29 games. Konecny hasn’t scored against the Wings since Feb. 16, 2019m though he does have at least one assist in each of his past four games against the Wings.

The good news for the Wings: Leading scorer Alex DeBrincat, who’s on a six-game goalless skid (though he does have three assists in that span) has a history against the Flyers, with seven goals in 11 career games against the Broad Street Bullies. That matches the total for Robby Fabbri, who has played 10 games against the Flyers.

Next up, the Wings have a date with another black-and-orange clad team — or maybe teal-and-purple, depending on their wardrobe choice — as the Anaheim Ducks visit Little Caesars Arena on Monday night. The Flyers, meanwhile, hit the road — or maybe catch the Acela train — for a visit to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, y’know?) @theford. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Time, TV channel