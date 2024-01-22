Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane (lower body) may be back by end of January

The Detroit Red Wings may have one of their most skilled players back before the end of the month.

Patrick Kane watched his third straight game from the press box on Sunday after suffering a lower-body injury Jan. 14, cheering as the Wings dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1.

"I think he'll probably get on the ice some time this week," coach Derek Lalonde said. "We'll have a better feel (after) he has gotten a practice in, then go from there."

The Wings haven't specified the injury but Lalonde did say last week it is not related to the hip surgery Kane had in June. The 35-year-old has been terrific since making his debut Dec. 7, producing seven goals and nine assists in 19 games (and really, that's in 18 — he played about a minute against the Maple Leafs in Toronto before leaving the game).

In addition to production, he has emerged as part of the leadership group, and he was also the one Daniel Sprong credited with telling him to shoot low, glove-side on Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) shoots on goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

The Wings (24-17-5) have four games left before their All-Star/winter break, starting with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. They also play Thursday (Philadelphia Flyers), Saturday (Vegas Golden Knights) and Jan. 31 (Ottawa Senators).

"I would hope we're going to have him before the break," Lalonde said. "If not, I'd be comfortable we'll have him after the break."

Lalonde said Kane saw a doctor Sunday, but sounded like it's more about how Kane feels than anything else.

"He's done some quality things away from the rink," Lalonde said. "He just hasn't skated yet."

The Wings decided to take Monday off, so the first practice Kane can join will be Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane (lower body) may return before break