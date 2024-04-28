Detroit Red Wings-Patrick Kane was a match made in heaven. Is it a sure thing next year?

The way he controlled the puck to set up that overtime goal in Toronto. His goal with five minutes to play that led to a crucial point in Washington. The way he took over the game in Chicago. His 75% conversion rates in shootouts.

Patrick Kane's stint with the Detroit Red Wings lasted but 50 games, from his signing at the end of the November and debut about a week later till the Wings' hopes of making it to the playoffs were extinguished just as Kane scored in a shootout to seal a victory in the season finale. The 35-year-old has been guarded in his comments about where he will continue his career, but he left an impression on the Wings that begs for more.

"Patrick was great, wasn’t he," general manager Steve Yzerman said in his year-end review. "Like a wizard with the puck. His skills, his sense, the calmness with the puck in high-pressure situations and in the danger areas — he was great for our team. Really filled a void for us and I really think he brought a lot of swagger to our team, in his own way."

His arrival was something of an experiment for both sides. For Kane, it was a test to see how effective he would be after undergoing invasive hip surgery June 1, addressing an issue that had bothered him for years. For the Wings, it was a chance to add a three-time Stanley Cup champion in the twilight of his career, to see what kind of impact he might have.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates a goal against Buffalo Sabres during the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Kane debuted Dec. 7, a week after he signed on for $2.75 million. He scored in his second game, and set up a goal in his fourth one. By the end of the season, he had 20 goals and 27 assists, a 0.94 points-per-game average second on the team only to Dylan Larkin's 1.01 average.

The final week was among Kane's finest, from setting up Larkin's OT goal against the Leafs to scoring in a shootout to, immediately after it was all over, mentioning how he wanted to spend the summer getting better as a player — this from a forward who will be a first-ballot Hockey Hall of Fame inductee.

"Ever since he’s come in, guys noticed that right away," Larkin said of Kane's inner drive. "For all his accomplishments, he’s still a student of the game. He loves the game. He’s out there after practice trying to get better.

"Just having him around, having him interact with the guys has been so special and speaks to his character and how good of a professional he is. He’s very down to earth. When a superstar comes in — he was just so approachable and so kind with his time and wisdom. I saw him talking to a lot of players one-on-one many times, and that means a lot to the guys. It was truly great having him."

Having him, sure — but what about keeping him?

Kane has been careful on the topic, extolling the experience of wearing his third Original Six uniform following a 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks and a two-month stint with the New York Rangers in 2023, but also leaving things open-ended regarding his next uniform.

"It was a great year," Kane said. "I’ve nothing but positive things to say about the organization and the opportunity from Steve and (Derek Lalonde) to come play. I feel like I got a lot of opportunity to play in the top six and power play and play with some great players. It was fun to be around the group, it was fun to a wing in this organization and I’ll definitely have some memories to last me a life time.

"I’m a free agent. I’m just kind of going to explore the situation here, talk to my agent and go over everything. Kind of see what makes sense."

Kane suggested he may want to play till he's 40. Teams aren't likely to give him more than two years in term since he turns 36 a month into next season. As regards money, before Yzerman can offer a new contract to any of his unrestricted free agents — a group that also includes David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere — the GM needs to know how much he has to commit to restricted free agents Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider. Then there's weighing whether the Wings might be better off having money to spend in free agency, because both star forwards Sam Reinhart (28 years old and coming off a 57-goal season) and Steven Stamkos (34, with 1,137 points in 1,082 career games) project to be available July 1.

It will likely take around $8 million annually to attract Stamkos, and around $9.5 million annually to attract Reinhart. Kane maybe can be had for closer to the $5 million range. Other teams are likely to show interest — the Vegas Golden Knights, for one, if Jonathan Marchessault walks away in free agency. In Boston, the Bruins hung on to Jake DeBrusk at the trade deadline, but the $4 million forward is a pending UFA. In Chicago, Kane was greeted with a raucous welcome when he led the Wings into United Center back in February, and he would be a spectacular mentor for young Blackhawks star Connor Bedard.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks to pass against Montreal Canadiens during third period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Kane will mull his decision, but he does have some parameters that the Wings fulfill.

"Coming into this year, my decision was based on playing on a good team, a team where I thought I fit in well," he said. "The comfort of playing with Alex DeBrincat again is something I was looking forward to and really enjoyed. As the season goes on, you realize there’s a lot of good players here, there’s a lot of good players to play with. I was put in a great situation to succeed. I was really appreciative of that. I think it will be similar going forward, too — how will I fit in with the team, who would I play with, things like that.

"From being in Chicago for so long and then New York and then coming to Detroit, you’re looking for a little bit more stability as far as term. But the right situation matters, too."

The Wings will enter next season with higher expectations after chasing a playoff spot until the very end. Kane was a big reason why they were so competitive, delivering big plays in big games. As quiet and consummate a pro off the ice as there is, Kane earned the nickname "Showtime" for the highlight goals he scored while making the Blackhawks a Stanley Cup dynasty in the 2010s. He was a game-changer then, and again with the Wings.

"The 'Showtime,' it so suits the way he plays, but his personality is so under the radar and quiet," Yzerman said. "He was great for us, he really was."

Kane left such a good impression that, noncommittal as he has been about his future, Yzerman expressed hope the relationship will continue, saying, "his comments were guarded but it’s certainly something he’d consider, and — likewise."

