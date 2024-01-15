Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane leaves game vs. Toronto Maple Leafs with lower body injury

The Detroit Red Wings lost Patrick Kane just two shifts into their game at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Kane left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury after absorbing two hits on two shifts.

That left the Wings with 11 forwards as they played for the second time in two nights. It was the same forward group that played Saturday in Detroit where Kane had a goal and an assist in the 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

WINGS MIDSEASON GRADES: Offense gets high marks. Defense? Not so much.

Kane has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 18 games. The 35-year-old joined the Wings at the end of November on a one-year deal. Kane came to the Wings seeking to reboot his future Hockey Hall of Fame career after undergoing invasive hip surgery June 1.

He hadn't played in half a year, but didn't look like it when he made his debut Dec. 7. He scored his first goal in his second game and rolled out a six-game point streak (5 goals, six assists) Dec. 18-29.

No further update was available on Kane's status. The Wings are off Monday, and next play Wednesday at the Florida Panthers.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings lose Patrick Kane to lower body injury