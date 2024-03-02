Detroit Red Wings outplayed in every facet in fight-filled 4-0 loss to Florida Panthers

Saturday's game offered a preview of just how challenging a first-round matchup the Detroit Red Wings might face.

The Florida Panthers showed why they're in position to finish atop the NHL standings, humbling the Wings in a matinee at Little Caesars Arena. Not even Patrick Kane could make a dent in Sergei Bobrovsky, and the Wings fell, 4-0, in a game punctuated by scrums and the Wings losing multiple players to misconducts.

It's the second straight loss for the Wings, after a six-game winning streak. The Panthers won in every category - goaltending, special teams, and physicality.

Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond and Panthers center Evan Rodrigues are involved in a scrum during the first period on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings (33-22-6) project to finish in a wild-card spot, which right now looks like it would pit them against the Panthers, Boston Bruins, or New York Rangers. The Wings did win in Florida in January, but the Panthers didn't Aleksander Barkov that night.

The Panthers play a physical game, and a melee in the third period saw Brandon Montour rip the helmet off Dylan Larkin, leaving the ice littered with sticks – and with the Wings shorthanded. That was halfway through the period, and the Panthers had a 32-18 edge in shots. Carter Verhaeghe converted on Florida's fifth power play, with seven minutes left in the third period after Jake Walman was assessed two minors and a 10-minute misconduct. Robby Fabbri went down the tunnel with 3:29 to play when he was hit with a misconduct.

The possibility of a first-round against the Panthers is a concern for seven weeks down the road. In the immediate, the Wings face just as big a challenge in their next game, when they play Wednesday at the Colorado Avalanche.

Sticking with Lyon

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon tends goal in the second period against the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.

Alex Lyon got the start because he has earned leeway given how he has carried the team since coming out of the Christmas break. Derek Lalonde said Thursday's performance was the first time in a long time that the opponent's goalie outplayed the Wings' goalie. Lyon had made 14 saves when he gave up a goal to Montour midway through the second period, with Montour scoring on the rush when he connected on Evan Rodrigues' rebound to make it 1-0.

Early synergy

There's always good energy flowing at afternoon games, and the Wings stoked it with some early plays. Kane and Lucas Raymond were on a rush where Raymond passed to Kane, who was almost at the goal line when he sent the puck back to Raymond. The pass changed direction en route, however, and Raymond was left to corral the puck, unable to capitalize on a golden opportunity. Later on, Jake Walman backing into Matthew Tkachuk and upending him on the ice drew further oohs and ahs from the crowd, as did a penalty kill wherein the Wings blocked multiple shots.

Falling behind

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov and Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane battle for the puck in the second period at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 3, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.

Kane had one of the best chances of the game in the second period when Alex DeBrincat fed him the puck and Kane had an open lane for his shot, but Bobrovsky somehow made the save look easy. By that time the Wings already had two power plays in the period, but even Bobrovsky losing his stick with about 30 seconds to play on the second opportunity couldn't get the Wings on the board. Instead, they fell behind by two goals when Sam Reinhart converted with two seconds left on a penalty to Walman. Kane had another open chance near the end of the period but his backhand attempt slid into Bobrovsky's pads.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings outplayed in every facet in 4-0 loss to Panthers