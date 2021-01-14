When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Wings radio affiliates).

Our reporter: Follow Helene St. James.

• Box score

[ Want more Red Wings news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Game notes: After more than 10 months without playing a game, the Red Wings open the 2021 NHL season against the Hurricanes. The Wings are projected to miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season, as the rebuild continues in Year 2 under general manager Steve Yzerman. ... Dylan Larkin was named team captain Wednesday. ... Here are our season predictions for the Wings, including best-case scenario, breakout player and leading goal scorer.

GOOD VIBES: Why Red Wings have 'a great energy' as 2021 season opens

HELENE'S SEASON PREVIEW: Why Red Wings, in mid-rebuild, shouldn't be nearly as bad as last year

Gain access to our most exclusive Red Wings content all season long by becoming a subscriber. Here's our latest deal for $1 for three months.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings opener vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Time, TV, game info