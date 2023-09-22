Detroit Red Wings open camp with potential game-changing top line

TRAVERSE CITY — Derek Lalonde would not commit to the group beyond the first day of training camp, but oh, what a potential look for the Detroit Red Wings.

The Wings began their five-day camp Thursday at Centre Ice Arena with a little over 60 players split into three squads. The first veteran group to take the ice featured Dylan Larkin playing with Lucas Raymond and newcomer Alex DeBrincat; they may not be together Friday, but they could turn out to be quite an option down the road should the Wings need a goal — as they did so often last season.

"They're three very talented players," Lalonde said. "We wanted them to get a day together and they did some very good things, especially on some entries and some rush things. They all three play very fast. We’re not married to any lines at all. It was just a Day 1 look."

Dylan Larkin (71) skating with Alex DeBrincat (93) and Lucas Raymond (23) on the first day of Red Wings training camp, Sept. 21, 2023 in Traverse City.

The only players unavailable for the start of camp were veteran defenseman Ben Chiarot (personal reasons) and prospect Carter Mazur (lower body injury).

The other lines involving NHLers had newcomers J.T. Compher and Daniel Sprong with Robby Fabbri, and Andrew Copp with Michael Rasmussen and David Perron. Another pair of new faces, Klim Kostin and Christian Fischer, skated on a line with Joe Veleno, bumping Jonatan Berggren to taking rushes with Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson — but it bears emphasizing that these were first-day groupings.

"The Copp line — Copp, Perron and Ras had some good run last year at times," Lalonde said. "Little familiarity for those guys on Day 1, but I think we’ll have all kinds of different looks throughout camp and early into exhibition, especially with the new added depth."

General manager Steve Yzerman brought in Compher, Sprong and Fischer via free agency, and Kostin and DeBrincat via trade. The DeBrincat addition happened late in the afternoon on July 9 and addressed the biggest need the Wings had. (Moritz Seider was in his native Germany at the time, and with the six-hour time change, found out about it "the next morning," he said. "I was really happy.")

The Wings' captain knows what to expect from DeBrincat, from Farmington Hills.

"He just scores," Larkin said. "I’ve known him for a while. I’ve watched him. We all kind of know what he brings. I think his hockey sense is very underrated. He’s just a really good hockey player. I saw it last year playing against Ottawa, he’s challenging guys to fight — I don’t think we want to do that too much, but he’s got an edge and it’s good. He’s just a good hockey player, and everyone knows what he has done and can do."

DeBrincat has two 40-goal seasons on his résumé. Both he and Raymond shoot right. Even if the line isn't a regular feature, it is one that the Wings can assemble when needed.

"It would be really exciting," Larkin said. "I’ve always played with Lucas and I think he looks great coming into this camp. I’m excited for him as well as Alex. It would be pretty cool, a couple righties, so I’d be looking at a lot of one-timer options, and they both like to shoot the puck, and I like to shoot it as well. We can all skate and think, so I think it would be a fun line to play on."

Ultimately ,Lalonde and his staff (and inevitable injuries) may decide to put DeBrincat and Raymond (whose listed weight of 188 pounds is 12 more than last year) on different lines, but that can always change within a game, depending on the situation. What stokes excitement is that the Wings appear to have the depth for three lines that can all put the puck in the net.

"We hope so," Lalonde said. "There’s some added depth with Sprong potentially starting in the bottom six (after) scoring 20 goals last year. We need more goals, that’s evident from where we were last year, and we’re trying to do that. You add some pieces, it gets guys excited.

"We need goals. There’s no doubt about it. You saw us last year, we played a lot of really quality team games and we just couldn’t find that goal. So, hopefully, goals. One thing I got excited watching Alex on video, he’s a lot better puck transporter, especially on entries, than people give him credit for. I think people think of him as a goal scorer and finisher, but I was very happy with what I saw of some other parts of his game."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Alex DeBrincat debuts on top line as Detroit Red Wings begin camp