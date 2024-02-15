Detroit Red Wings not ruling out Ville Husso (lower body) returning: He's week to week

Ville Husso may yet play again for the Detroit Red Wings this season.

Derek Lalonde told reporters Thursday morning in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the Wings were for an evening game against the Canucks, that Husso "met with a doctor this morning. He'll be out, it's going to be in that week-to-week range." He suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday during the first period of the game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Alex Lyon finished that game, and was slated to start against the Canucks. From Vancouver, the Wings head to Calgary to play the Flames on Saturday, and then finish the trip Monday againt the Kraken in Seattle.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the first period at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Robby Fabbri missed the Oilers game and won't join the Wings until Saturday; he's been at home with his wife for the birth of their baby.

Husso had only just returned from a lower-body injury he suffered on Dec. 18 in a game against the Anaheim Ducks. He played a conditioning game with the Grand Rapids Griffins and then had the extended break before getting tabbed to start in Edmonton. Lalonde said this recent injury "is a different lower body injury."

Husso — who has a 3.55 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in 19 games — has struggled to put together consistent performances this season, but he's a better option to spell Lyon that James Reimer (3.22 GAA, .894 save percentage in 14 games). Lyon started seven of the last eight games in January (while Husso was unavailable) but the Wings are wary of relying overly on one goaltender after Husso clearly sagged last season when he had to carry the load alone.

