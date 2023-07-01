Red Wings' Steve Yzerman wants offense in free agency but 'no guarantee I can do anything'

Ahead of last year's free agency, Steve Yzerman said he had a "beautiful list" of targets for the Detroit Red Wings. Asked what adjective he would use this year, Yzerman smiled.

"We have a list this year, yeah," he said Thursday after wrapping up the second day of the NHL draft. Free agency begins Saturday at noon, and among priorities for the Wings are a scorer and a goaltender.

"I'd like to add some offense," Yzerman said, "but there's no guarantee I can do anything. We'll fill some spots; who exactly; I'm not sure, or for how long or how much. That's the nature of free agency."

Last year the Wings used the free agent market to add forwards Andrew Copp, David Perron and Dominik Kubalik and defensemen Ben Chiarot and Olli Määttä.

Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi attempts to score as Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso defends the net during the first period at Little Caesars Arena, March 12, 2023.

Ville Husso was acquired via a trade, and Yzerman could go that route again if he doesn't get what the Wings need on the market. Priority No. 1 is someone to serve with Husso, which Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg both struggled to do. (Both are pending unrestricted free agents.)

Goaltenders who appear headed for free agency (barring last-minute signings or trades) include 34-year-old Antti Raanta (127-73-27 with a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage in 253 career games), 29-year-old Joonas Korpisalo (94-81-15 with a 3.01 GAA and .904 save percentage in 221 career NHL games), and 30-year-old Alex Lyon (16-11-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .904 save percentage in 39 career NHL games).

MAKING MOVES: Detroit Red Wings sign newly acquired Klim Kostin to 2-year, $4 million contract

The Wings also need someone in Grand Rapids to stabilize the situation in net for the Griffins, mentor 2021 first-round pick Sebastian Cossa, and serve as third-string if needed in Detroit. It wouldn't be a surprise if Yzerman circles back to Nedeljkovic for this role, depending on what else comes Nedeljkovic's way in free agency.

Then there is the issue of scoring. Yzerman unloaded his top two goal scorers at the trade deadline in Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana. Bertuzzi is headed for the market after the Boston Bruins were unable to re-sign a player for whom they gave up a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 draft (top-10 protected) and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft. Yzerman made the trade because there was no common ground in exploratory contract talks with the Bertuzzi's agent.

Bertuzzi, 28, may be able to cash in as one of the best goal scorers available in what is considered a bland free-agent class. He has considerable injury history (back surgery, two hand-area surgeries) but he's a 30-goal scorer and just showed how effective he is in the playoffs.

There has been chatter for the past month that Yzerman could add local product Alex DeBrincat, whose time with the Ottawa Senators seems to be over after one season. It's tricky to trade within a division, but even after using all his own picks in this year's draft, he still has draft capital and salary cap space to make it happen. DeBrincat is a two-time 41-goal scorer and at 25 years, he fits right in with the core group.

Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after his second goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Yzerman also needs a right-shot defenseman to replace Filip Hronek, who also was traded at the deadline. Hronek had 38 points in 60 games when he was sent to the Vancouver Canucks, and had a 0.63 points-per-game average that topped Moritz Seider's 0.51. The Wings drafted numerous right-shot d-men this week, but they're at least a couple of years away. John Klingberg, 30, headlines the list of offensive, right-shot defensemen headed for the market; he regularly produced in the 40-point range during his years with the Stars, and had 33 points in 67 games split between the Ducks and Wild this season.

The only other right-shot defenseman with offensive punch is 34-year-old Kevin Shattenkirk.

It is not much of a market that awaits GMs eager to improve their clubs in free agency this year.

"We'd like to add some guys and we'll do that in some form or another," Yzerman said, "and kind of keep our fingers crossed."

