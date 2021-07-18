Detroit Red Wings' list of unprotected players an indictment on former first-round picks

The Detroit Red Wings’ protection list is an indictment on prior first-round draft choices.

The NHL on Sunday released the lists of which players teams protected ahead of Wednesday’s expansion draft, and Wings general manager Steve Yzerman left 2016 first-round pick Dennis Cholowski exposed.

The protected players are forwards Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, Jakub Vrana, Adam Erne, Michael Rasmussen and Givani Smith; goaltender Thomas Greiss, and defensemen Filip Hronek, newcomer Nick Leddy, and Gustav Lindstrom.

Teams could either protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender, or eight skaters of any position and a goaltender.

ANALYSIS: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman's plan in 2021 NHL draft

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski passes the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson during the first period Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The Wings also left 2015 first-round pick Evgeny Svechnikov exposed, but his place in the rebuild was made clear when he was exposed on waiver wires at the start of the 2021 season.

The list of exposed players include defensemen Troy Stecher and Danny DeKeyser, forward Vladislav Namestnikov and goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

If the Seattle Kraken, which begin play this fall, want a player who can help them right away, Stecher makes sense. He’s a relatively inexpensive ($1.7 million cap hit), right-shot defenseman who has appeared in 330 career NHL games. Last season, his first with the Wings, he logged 11 points and a minus-13 rating in 44 games.

READ: Red Wings 2016 draft review: Still waiting for class to greatly impact rebuild

Cholowski, 23, has not developed into the potential the Wings saw in him in 2016, when then-GM Ken Holland and director of amateur scouting Tyler Wright described Cholowski as a high-end offensive defenseman. He is an NHL-caliber skater and passer, but his lack of assertiveness has cost him multiple chances at establishing a foothold with the Wings. In 104 NHL games dating to the 2018-19 season, Cholowski has 10 goals and 27 points and a minus-47 rating. He has 35 points and a minus-19 rating in 69 career games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Story continues

Here is the list of players the Wings left available to the Kraken.

Forwards

Riley Barber

Kyle Criscuolo

Turner Elson

Valtteri Filppula

Sam Gagner

Luke Glendening

Darren Helm

Taro Hirose

Vladislav Namestnikov

Frans Nielsen

Bobby Ryan

Evgeny Svechnikov

Dominic Turgeon

Hayden Verbeek

Defensemen

Alex Biega

Dennis Cholowski

Danny DeKeyser

Christian Djoos

Joe Hicketts

Dylan McIlrath

Marc Staal

Troy Stecher

Goaltenders

Jonathan Bernier

Kevin Boyle

Kaden Fulcher

Calvin Pickard

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings expose Dennis Cholowski to expansion draft