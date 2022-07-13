Detroit Red Wings newcomer David Perron: When Steve Yzerman call, it catches your attention
Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron, July 13, 2022.
David Perron adds experience and scoring up front for the Detroit Red Wings on a two-year, $9.5 million deal.
Former Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik has agreed to terms with the Detroit Red Wings on a two-year deal.
Ben Chiariot adds experience to the Detroit Red Wings' top-four defense corps
The New York Rangers signed Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year contract in free agency while Andrew Copp goes to the Detroit Red Wings.
Check out our NHL free agency live blog for the latest news, rumors and contract details on Day 1.
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin and Detroit Lions HOF Calvin Johnson are joining Barry Sanders, Tom Izzo in the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf scramble.
Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, July 12, 2022.