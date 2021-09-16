Detroit Red Wings' national TV schedule: If you don't have ESPN-Plus, you're out of luck

Detroit Red Wings fans may wanna look into a streaming service or two if they're trying to watch all 82 games this season.

The NHL's new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, released their schedules for the upcoming season. The Wings, once one of the hottest tickets in the game, don't have the same cache as before — missing the postseason each of the last five years will do that to you. Still, Detroit will get a few looks on the new channels.

The Wings will have eight games exclusively on ESPN-Plus/Hulu, which are available in the Disney-Plus bundle. Those games: home vs. Florida, 7 p.m. Oct. 29; at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16; vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Jan 11; vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m. March 8; vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. March 10; at Carolina, 7 p.m. April 14 and at Florida, 7 p.m. April 21.

As of now, Detroit is not scheduled to have any games on ESPN or ABC.

TNT, the new home for the Winter Classic, Heritage Classic and Stadium Series, will have two Wings games: vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. March 30.

Bally Sports Detroit will be the home of Red Wings hockey on TV the rest of the season. Of course, BSD is not available on Hulu.

