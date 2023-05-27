Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider's Germany stuns U.S. in World Championship semifinals

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider is guaranteed to come to training camp in the fall with a medal from one of hockey's biggest tournaments.

The 22-year-old is part of the German team that stunned the United States, rallying from a late deficit to win, 4-3, in overtime at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. Germany will play Canada Sunday afternoon for the gold and silver medals. The U.S. and Latvia will play the consolation game, with the winner taking the bronze medal.

Germany celebrates their victory after the IIHF Ice Hockey Men's World Championship semi-final match between United States and Germany in Tampere, Finland on May 27, 2023.

Wings prospect Carter Mazur and coach Derek Lalonde, who is an assistant with the U.S. team, came within minutes of playing in Sunday's big game before the U.S. blew a chance to end a gold-medal drought at the World Championship that dates to 1933.

The Americans took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Germans were able to tie it before intermission. Michael Eyssimont made it 3-2 for the U.S. in the second period. Germany pulled goaltender Mathias Niederberger with 1:39 to play in regulation, and the gamble paid off as Marcel Noebels tied the game 16 seconds later. Frederik Tiffels scored at 7:32 of the extra period to give the Germans the win.

Seider has a goal and two assists after nine games. He originally said a few days after the Wings' season ended that he had decided not to play at Worlds this spring, but was convinced otherwise by the German national team. Now he has a chance to bring the gold medal to Germany.

Germany defenseman Moritz Seider controls the puck during the World Championships semifinal match in Tampere, Finland, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Mazur, 21, has a goal and three assists in nine games.

Canada rallies

The Latvians, who squeezed into the elimination round by winning their last preliminary game, led 1-0 and 2-1, but three goals from powerhouse Canada in the third period settled the score at 4-2 in favor of the Canadians. Wings forward Joe Veleno started the tournament in Canada's lineup, but received a five-game, tournament-ending suspension on May 14 for kicking a player during the game against Switzerland. Steve Yzerman is an assistant general manager with Canada.

One of the scorers Saturday was Michigan's Adam Fantilli, widely projected to go as high as second in next month's draft and last season's Hobey Baker Award winner as college hockey's best player. (The Wings hold the No. 9 pick).

Team USA's Sean Farrell and Germany's Moritz Seider fight for the puck during the World Championships semifinal match in Tampere, Finland, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Feeling a draft

What: 2023 NHL draft.

When/where: June 28-29; Nashville, Tennessee.

TV: ESPN.

The Red Wings’ picks (with overall picks in parentheses): Round 1 — No. 9 (9), No. 17 (17); Round 2 — No. 8 (41), No. 9 (42), No. 10 (43); Round 3 — No. 9 (73); Round 4 — No. 22 (118); Round 5 — No. 9 (137); Round 6 — No. 9 (169); Round 7 — No. 9 (201).

