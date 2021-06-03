Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider zeroes in on medal at World Championship

Moritz Seider has a 75% chance of leaving the World Championship with a medal.

The Detroit Red Wings’ top defense prospect helped Germany top Switzerland in quarterfinal action at the event in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday. Seider topped 23 minutes as the Germans rallied from 2-0 to earn a 3-2 victory in a shootout.

“I think we were the better team from the beginning,” Seider told IIHF media. “There was no doubt that we were going to win that game. We can be very proud of ourselves, and now we go to the semis.”

Germany's defender Moritz Seider (R) and US' forward Colin Blackwell vie for the puck during the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between United States and Germany, at the Arena Riga in Riga, on May 31, 2021.

The winner of the semifinal advances to the gold-medal game, while the loser advances to the bronze-medal game. Other Wings at the tournament included the Czech Republic's Jakub Vrana, Filip Zadina and Filip Hronek, and Canada's Troy Stecher.

Seider, 20, has four assists in eight games. He went to Latvia after his season ended in Sweden, where he was named defenseman of the year. Seider recorded seven goals and 21 assists in 41 games with Rögle, plus a goal and four assists in 13 playoff games. He’s essentially a lock to make the Wings next season, with the only question being how much of an impact he’s able to make right away. Seider is 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, and shoots right. He’s adept at playing in key situations, and projects to become a significant factor in the rebuild.

