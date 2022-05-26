Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider exits Worlds with big performance but no semis

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider put on an encouraging performance Thursday, even as the result for his country disappointed.

Seider's run at the World Championship in Finland ended with Germany's 4-1 loss to Chechia in a quarterfinal matchup, but it was Seider who converted for the Germans. He scored late in the third period to earn his seventh point at the tournament. Wings defenseman Filip Hronek had an assist for the Czechs. Wings forward Jakub Vrana did not register a point.

Germany's Moritz Seider celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Germany and the Czech Republic in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday May 26, 2022.

The tournament is also over for goaltender Magnus Hellberg, a Wings hopeful, as Sweden lost 4-3 in overtime to Canada. The Swedes led 3-0 after the first period. The Swedes went with Linus Ullmark in goal, leaving Hellberg with a 1.47 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in four games.

Seider finished the tournament with two goals and five assists. He joined Germany after a 50-point season with the Wings, w led to being named a finalist for the Calder Trophy.

