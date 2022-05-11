Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider finalist for Calder Trophy; Lucas Raymond is not

Detroit Red Wings' defenseman Moritz Seider could be the Wings' first NHL rookie of the year in nearly six decades.

Seider, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting and Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras were announced Wednesday as the finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy by the league. The winners of the awards will be revealed during the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final, with exact dates, format and times to be announced.

Seider was a lock to at the very least be a finalist after leading all rookies with 43 assists and leading all rookie defensemen with 50 points.

The Wings haven't had a Calder Trophy winner since goaltender Roger Crozier in 1965. Steve Yzerman lost to Tom Barrasso in 1984 and Nicklas Lidstrom was runner-up to Pavel Bure in 1992. More recently, Henrik Zetterberg lost to Barret Jackman in 2003, and Jimmy Howard finished second in voting to Tyler Myers in 2010.

Fellow Wings rookie Lucas Raymond was also projected to be a candidate after completing his rookie season with 23 goals and 57 points in 82 games, but he was surpassed in points by Bunting (63) and Zegras (61).

