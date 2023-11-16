Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider, Ottawa Senators' Tim Stützle German pals, global rivals

STOCKHOLM — Moritz Seider and Tim Stützle have been happy to run into one another at their hotel, but the more anticipated meeting is when they'll meet as opponents in the NHL Global Series.

Seider, the Detroit Red Wings' top defenseman, and Stützle, the Ottawa Senators' top center, have played against one another before in the NHL, but never in Europe. Thursday's game at Avicii Arena is a unique opportunity in that regard to continue the two Germans' budding individual rivalry.

"On the one side it’s fun, on the other, not," Stützle said Wednesday. "He’s such a good player and he plays his game so good. He’s so good defensively and he can also contribute to the offensive side. I love watching him but I also love going against him and trying to beat him. It’s always a good competition."

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider controls the puck against the Islanders during the second period of the Wings' 4-3 overtime win on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Elmont, New York.

Stützle was drafted third overall in 2020 (he was a prime target for the Wings, but they were pushed back to pick fourth; at least Lucas Raymond turned out to be an excellent consolation), one year after the Wings drafted Seider at sixth overall. After a year in the American Hockey League and a year in the Swedish Hockey League (which was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic), Seider came to Detroit and provided an elite presence on the back end, winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie in 2021-22.

"He’s grown in every area," Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "You look at him and he came in, he was a mature guy, and he did things the right way and cared about the team, but I’ve seen all of that elevate as he’s gotten into his third year now. On the ice, I’ve noticed he demands more, he wants more out of himself, he wants more out of our team, see wants more out of his partner. That’s also a natural growth.

"I think all the best players I’ve been around, have that attitude of wanting more."

It's almost hard to quantify what Seider means to the Wings. They haven't had an elite defenseman in their lineup since Niklas Kronwall was in his prime a decade ago.

"You need it, right? You need guys like that — you need two, three," Larkin said. "Mo has got that in him and he shows it and he plays hard, he plays consistently hard. We ask a lot out of him and he always delivers."

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider in action against the Rangers in the third period of the Wings' 5-3 loss on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in New York.

Seider's size — he's 6 feet 4 and 205 pounds — gives him an advantage, as does the fact he came to the NHL having played three seasons already against men, going back to his draft year in Germany's top hockey league. Seider is only 22, but he sounds as mature as he plays.

"I don’t want to force things," Seider said. "I want to be out there in important situations and overall, I’m just having fun. The more comfortable you are in your own role, the better you will play, and as of right now, I am really happy and in a really good spot. I think things are just moving along really smoothly.

"You don’t always want to say, hey, you’re a young guy, you have excuses, or find excuses, because it is upon ourselves now to find ways to win hockey games. Obviously you want to mature and everything, but I think we just want to be the best versions of ourselves no matter how old we are and what our role is."

Seider's role means the Wings will use him against Stützle as much as possible. (The Senators are designated the "home" team Thursday, while the Wings are the "home" team Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.)

"I just think it’s really unique that it’s two really special, elite NHL players that are from Germany," Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "It says where the German hockey federation is growing, where it’s at. Both have a chance to be superstars and dominant-type players. But they’re also really tight off the ice. There’s a unique bond between those guys. They’re two really special players."

Senators left wing Tim Stutzle celebrates his goal scored against Red Wings goalie Ville Husso in the first period on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Ottawa, Ontario.

Seider said the two have known each other going back nearly a decade.

"Probably the first games we played against each other, we were like 14, 15 maybe. It was always cool. He came to Mannheim a year later than me and we became really close. Our families are still close to this day. I had a good talk with him the other day. We’re staying at the same hotel, so you cross paths here and there.

"He’s a really, really good player in this league. He has that flashy element to his game, he always finds great solutions. It’s a tough challenge trying to shut him down. I mean, it’s not going to work all the time, but it’s a lot of fun playing against him."

