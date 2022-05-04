Detroit Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: 'Things just started clicking' this season

Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins went into the playoffs knowing they would be without starting goalie Tristan Jarry for at least the first couple of games. Late in a marathon opener against the New York Rangers, they lost backup Casey DeSmith. Now, their postseason hopes could depend on their No. 3 goalie — 30-year-old Louis Domingue — who until Tuesday night had exactly one playoff appearance and had played in only three NHL games the last two seasons.