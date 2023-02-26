Detroit Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen hit in leg by puck, leaves game vs. Lightning

One of the Detroit Red Wings' top-six forwards has been lost injury.

Rasmussen was hit in the leg by a shot during the first period of Saturday's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rasmussen limped off the ice and went straight to the locker room. There was no immediate word on the severity, but Zach Bogosian has a heavy shot, and Rasmussen looked in pain.

Rasmussen already had posted a career-high 29 points, with 10 goals, in 55 games, was on track to have a career high in that category, too. He's been a mainstay on the second line, developing chemistry especially with Andrew Copp.

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of the Wings' 4-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings have Jakub Vrana ready to return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday, and Lucas Raymond is expected to be available this coming week. He has missed eight games since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 10.

Woof!Detroit Red Wings' Filip Zadina credits puppy; first goal of season 'was amazing'

Filip Zadina was hit in the leg by a puck in early November and ended up needing surgery. He missed three months before being cleared to return.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen hit by puck, lost to injury