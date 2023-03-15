Detroit Red Wings: Meaningless games 'are not fun'

Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
Wondering which teams could get bounced early from the men's NCAA tournament? Scott Pianowski identifies five higher seeds on upset watch.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
Montgomery ran for career-highs of 1,070 yards and 8 TDs in 2020 and has averaged 3.9 yards per carry on nearly 1,000 attempts for his career
Stephen Curry was captured on camera saying 'this ain't 2014 no more' after scoring on Chris Paul in Golden State's home win Monday over Phoenix.
Shortly after a report dropped about David Montgomery's departure to the Detroit Lions, the Bears reportedly signed Travis Homer to a two-year deal.
The Denver Nuggets slumped to a fourth straight defeat on Tuesday as Fred VanVleet kept the Toronto Raptors' playoff hopes alive with a virtuoso display in a 125-110 victory.Although a late rally saw Denver close to within six points in the fourth quarter, Toronto went on a late run to pull away once more and complete a wire-to-wire victory at the Scotiabank Arena.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Sam Darnold's reported 49ers contract will benefit both sides as the veteran quarterback takes a spot on the roster next to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
All eyes at Yankees camp have been on the shortstop position, and fans may be starting to get some more clarity on how things might shake out, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get some playing time in CF this spring.
The Kings reacted to the Trey Lyles-Brook Lopez altercation following their 133-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Golden 1 Center.
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 68.
The Bucks’ 7-footer and the 6-9 Lyles exchanged words before Lyles pushed Lopez in the face, and the two tangled all the way to the scorers table.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
Outfielder James Outman has hit so well in the spring that he might wind up at Dodger Stadium for the season opener.
With the reported agreement in place to retain center Jake Brendel, the 49ers' starting lineups on both sides of the ball are looking solid.