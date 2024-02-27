Detroit Red Wings may not make huge splash at trade deadline. They already have Patrick Kane

From scoring first to getting them across the finish line, Patrick Kane has the Detroit Red Wings on the road to the playoffs.

They head into Tuesday's matchup against the Washington Capitals on a five-game winning streak; Kane, on an eight-game point streak. A little more than a week out from the March 8 NHL trade deadline, Kane is a big reason why general manager Steve Yzerman may stay his hand.

Yzerman already added a game-changer in November when he signed Kane, and that was just a few months after trading for Alex DeBrincat.

"In the end, those guys find a way," coach Derek Lalonde said after Sunday's game. "They’re the ones on the scoresheet, found a way to get us two points. The fourth line got us the (first) goal and then DeBrincat and Kane took it to the finish line."

Patrick Kane of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates scoring the winning goal with Alex DeBrincat, left, during overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

HEY, CHELI! Chris Chelios thankful for Red Wings at Chicago honor: 'Wasn't my first choice'

In an ending so perfect it could have been scripted, Kane scored in overtime against the Blackhawks in his first appearance at United Center since being traded to the New York Rangers at the 2023 deadline. It didn't work out for Kane in New York, and then he underwent invasive hip surgery on June 1, delaying his ability to find a new place of employment. The Wings (32-20-6) signed the 35-year-old for one year, $2.75 million on Nov. 28, adding precisely the sort of player coveted by teams eyeing a playoff run.

It has worked out better than anyone could reasonably have hope: With 12 goals and 16 assists in 27 games, Kane's 1.04 points-per-game average already tops the team. Since Feb. 10, he's been on a five-goal, seven-assist binge that began when he returned after missing nearly four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Like Chris Chelios said to during his jersey retirement ceremony Sunday afternoon at United Center when he called out Kane, "that jersey looks kind of funny on you, but it will grow."

So it has.

"It’s been great," Kane said. "I have nothing but positive feelings and emotions being here. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The group has been great, the coaching staff, everyone, just giving the me chance to come in here and fit in and find my game. I’m really, really happy I picked Detroit."

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) waves to fans after the game against the Chicago Blackhawks72738980007

Who's that girl: Detroit Red Wings assistant coach didn't know who Cindy Crawford was

Sunday's goal was Kane's second overtime marker in three games; in between, he scored the first goal in the game against the St. Louis Blues. Kane had a multipoint game, his ninth of the season, in Chicago, setting up DeBrincat's goal with less than five minutes to play in regulation. Having players like that, who change the outcome of a game — the Wings were 4:16 minutes from a regulation loss — is an asset that has the Wings poised to advance to the playoffs.

"They’re special players, and they score goals and create offense for us," Lalonde said. "I didn’t expect the human being in those guys — unbelievable humans, they want to win, they’re driven, great teammates. That part of it has really helped the group continue to grow from a leadership aspect. Two very nice pieces and we are reaping the reward of bringing them in."

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her @helenestjames.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Next up: Capitals

Matchup: Red Wings (32-20-6) vs. Washington (26-21-9 entering Monday).

Faceoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday; Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV/radio: Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Who needs trade deadline splash? Detroit Red Wings have Patrick Kane