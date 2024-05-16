Detroit Red Wings' Marco Kasper has big night in AHL playoffs

Marco Kasper, a key prospect for the Detroit Red Wings, is showing encouraging signs of dominating in a lower level.

The 20-year-old former first-round pick had a goal and two assists Wednesday to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins past the Milwaukee Admirals, 4-2, in the first game of their Central Division Finals series in the American Hockey League's Calder Cup playoffs.

The Wings drafted Kasper at No. 8 overall in 2022, selecting the Austrian center on the strength of his skating and his hockey sense. Kasper was playing for Rögle in the Swedish Hockey League, and he stayed in Sweden to develop his game in 2022-23. When Rögle's season ended last spring, the Wings brought over Kasper for a little mini audition.

Marco Kasper celebrates a goal in the Grand Rapids Griffins' 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on May 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisc.

That only lasted one game, however, as a leg injury derailed the plan to see more of Kasper in NHL games.

Last fall, Kasper did not have a good camp/exhibition season, showing little of the skill set that had made him such an appealing draft pick. There was no debate about sending him to the Griffins.

He steadily improved his game, and ended up with 14 goals and 21 assists and a plus-9 rating in 71 games. He had two goals in the first four games of the playoffs.

Coming up: Which Red Wings prospects should we expect on next season's roster?

Wednesday, he broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period to score what stood as the winning goal, and then set up Joel L'Esperance for an insurance marker.

Carter Mazur, a third-round pick (No. 70) from 2021, scored the Griffins' first goal. He, too, figures as a candidate who could possibly push for a job in Detroit as soon as next season. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa, the No. 15 pick in 2021, made 25 saves, improving to 4-1 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .890 save percentage.

The best-of-five series resumes Monday in Milwaukee.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Marco Kasper has big night in AHL playoffs