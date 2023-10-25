Detroit Red Wings making plans in case Alex DeBrincat (unwell) unavailable against Jets

The Detroit Red Wings take Alex DeBrincat's not feeling well seriously enough to have adjustments ready on the power play.

DeBrincat missed Wednesday's practice because he was "a little under the weather," coach Derek Lalonde said. "That happened right before practice, so we'll see how he responds. We prepared with some power play looks with him not in the lineup, so it's something we'll evaluate in the morning."

The Wings (5-1-1) host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).

DeBrincat leads the Wings with nine goals and four assists in seven games. Jonatan Berggren filled in DeBrincat's spot on his line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond in practice, but it's more likely David Perron would play there if DeBrincat is unavailable against the Jets.

Forward Klim Kostin (undisclosed injury) is expected to return after missing three games. Defenseman Jeff Petry (upper body) is also a possibility to return after missing two games, though Lalonde sounded less certain about that.

In addition to playing on the top line, DeBrincat is a fixture on the power play, where he plays the left flank role on the first unit alongside Larkin, Perron, Shayne Gostisbehere and Moritz Seider. Perron was moved to DeBrincat's spot in practice, and J.T. Compher moved over from the second unit to take over Perron's usual spot in front of the net. In turn, Joe Veleno subbed onto the second unit, with Jake Walman, Daniel Sprong, Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond.

