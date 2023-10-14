Detroit Red Wings made big investment in Alex DeBrincat. It's already paying off.

Alex DeBrincat delivered what the Detroit Red Wings wanted right away.

The two-time 40-goal scorer put the puck in the net when the Wings needed it, providing a scoring punch at a critical time. DeBrincat's first goal of the season, in the Wings' first game, drew them even with their opponent in the third period Thursday.

"I’ve talked how many times about how last year we had some really good team games going, couldn’t find that goal," coach Derek Lalonde said. "That’s exactly what we’re looking for. We had a great team game going, and we needed that goal, and he gives it to us."

DeBrincat, 25, joined the Wings in the offseason, acquired by general manager Steve Yzerman from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalik, defense prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Yzerman immediately signed the Farmington Hills native to a four-year, $31.5 million contract, adding an annual average salary of $7,875,000 to the payroll.

Coming home means acquiring more tickets for family members to events such as Saturday's home opener at Little Caesars Arena, but DeBrincat will take that.

"Playing in front of friends and family is going to be awesome," DeBrincat said. "This has worked out really well."

The Senators had little choice but to move DeBrincat once he let it be known he wasn't interested in signing long term in Ottawa. Finding a trading partner for a forward who twice has hit 41 goals wasn't hard — but finding a partner that could accommodate DeBrincat's projected salary was. Detroit had the salary cap space and had appeal as DeBrincat's hometown NHL team. Yzerman was able to drive a bargain that favored the Wings, and it led to some rumblings out of Ottawa along the lines of good-riddance-to-a-player-who-didn't-want-to-be-here from the fanbase.

As it happens, the Wings play in Ottawa next Saturday. DeBrincat knows the reception from fans might be hostile.

"They’re passionate fans there," he said. "They want nothing more than to win. It’s a great place to play in that aspect. They are so passionate. It’s a Canadian market, you know. They want to win, and I think me not being a part of that is unfortunate maybe, I think. But it all happened for a reason, and I’m happy with how it worked out. I’m happy to be here, and wish them nothing but the best — except against us."

DeBrincat has a new team, a new sweater, new linemates (and ready babysitters for he and his wife's toddler, thanks to nearby grandparents). Lalonde paired DeBrincat with Dylan Larkin when training camp began, with either Lucas Raymond or David Perron on the other wing — but that pairing may not last unless Lalonde starts seeing more from DeBrincat and Larkin playing together.

"They have to start showing," he said. "They created one chance against Devils five-on-five. You think in theory it’s going to work, and they’ve shown signs of it. I just like that they both can transport pucks, they’re both good at entries, they both have offense. But it hasn’t completely come to fruition."

Larkin has the speed to create space for his linemates, and the two may just need a little more time learning one another. The two made a difference during a power play in the season opener at New Jersey, when Larkin set up DeBrincat's goal. That was a good start for DeBrincat, though the Wings hurt their own efforts by taking six penalties.

DeBrincat scored 41 goals as recently as 2021-22 (the first time was in 2018-19); his 27-goal output in Ottawa partly reflects how many posts he hit.

"I think a lot of posts, those are chances maybe if I focus a little bit more on, then they’re going in the net," he said. "It’s bad puck luck, but you also work hard, and you get lucky."

