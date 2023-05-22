Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond, Jonatan Berggren lift Sweden at World Championship

A pair of Detroit Red Wings forwards helped Sweden to another victory at the Ice Hockey World Championship, while Canada lost for a second straight day.

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist and Jonatan Berggren had an assist Monday in Sweden's 4-1 victory over Scandinavian rival Denmark at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.

In World Championship action at Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia, Norway beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout. Canada was handed its first loss of the tournament on Saturday, falling 3-2 to Switzerland. The Wings' only player on team Canada, forward Joe Veleno, was handed a five-game suspension Sunday for violating rule 49 (kicking) during Saturday's game and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Canada is in third place in the Group B standings with 12 points. The Canadians wrap up the preliminary round Tuesday with a game against Czechia, which is in second place thanks partly to Red Wings forward Dominik Kubalik, who has a tournament-best eight goals among 12 points.

The Swedes are in second place in Group A, one point behind the U.S. because one of Sweden's victories came in a shootout. The Swedes and Americans meet Tuesday in Tampere to settle first place heading into the quarterfinals.

Finland, which plays Denmark on the final day of prelims, is in third place. Moritz Seider's Germany, sitting in fourth place, plays France on Tuesday.

Sweden outshot Denmark 34-11 in Monday's win. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt won his third game in three starts. Wallstedt was drafted at No. 20 by the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 draft, five spots after the Wings went against pre-draft rankings and selected Sebastian Cossa as the first goaltender in the draft.

Raymond made it 3-1 with 7:20 left in the third period when he grabbed a rebound off the sideboards and turned it into his second goal and seventh point of the tournament. Berggren drew the assist, his fourth of the tournament and sixth point in six games.

Quarterfinals begin Thursday in a cross-over format.

