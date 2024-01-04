How Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond self-charged from negative to positive performance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Lucas Raymond looked physically stronger coming into this season, but as the halfway point approaches, there's a mental aspect to his growth that is coming to the forefront.

Raymond has a nice little nascent point streak going as the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at Crypto Arena, with five points the last three games, giving his team a chance to win consecutive games for what would be the first time since early December. The Wings began their California sojourn with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday at the San Jose Sharks, in which Raymond had three assists, including on the third-period tying and winning goals.

It was Raymond's eighth multipoint game of the season, and gave him 31 points in 38 games.

Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond controls the puck during the first period of the Wings' 5-3 win on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in San Jose, California.

"What I like is you can see some consistency, some bounce-back," coach Derek Lalonde said Wednesday. "He comes off the break, the Minnesota game, it was just one of those games where it was not a good game for him. He’s literally a minus-4, he earned the minus-4. He literally could have been minus-6 that night. And just the mental toughness to bounce back, he was arguably our best player the next three games. So I just think there’s some mental fortitude in him, he’s really growing as a player, and that’s really a positive for us."

Raymond, 21, is in his third season with the Wings, and both he and fellow third-year player Moritz Seider project to sign sizable extensions in the coming months. Raymond, drafted at No. 4 in 2020, is on pace to match the 23 goals he had as a rookie, and to top 60 points for the first time in his career. It's the benefit of having had what Lalonde termed "a proper summer," meaning enough time spent in the gym to add roughly 12 pounds of sleek muscle.

"I feel fresh, my body feels good," Raymond said. "I definitely feel a big difference. It’s a long season, there’s going to be ups and downs, and you want the downs to be as short as possible."

The latest "ups" have come as Raymond has been on a line with Dylan Larkin — his most reliable center since coming into the league — and David Perron.

"Playing with the puck is a big part of it, just retrieving it and being in the o-zone a lot, I feel that’s where we create a lot of chances," Raymond said. "I just try to play with a lot of speed."

Lalonde said the three would get another game together against the Kings after the way they dominated in San Jose. The Kings are 24 points up on the lowly Sharks in the NHL standings, but Raymond, Larkin and Perron are clicking, so it makes sense to keep them together.

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen, center, is hugged by David Perron after scoring a goal during the third period of the Wings' 5-3 win on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in San Jose, California.

"That line (Tuesday), we had a solid game, but we didn’t have everyone going," Lalonde said. "The Perron, Larkin, Raymond line — every time they went out, they tilted the ice and ultimately they were the guys that got it done for us in the end."

The three could get even more time together if Lalonde opts to play 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as third-line center Andrew Copp is dealing with a lower-body injury that could prevent him from playing in L.A. Zach Aston-Reese was called up from the minors to have in reserve on this trip, but the Wings are 5-2 when using the 11-7 formation.

