Detroit Red Wings on loss to Seattle Kraken: 'Emotional' to play after trades

Tyler Nevin and Andre Lipcius, competing for a platoon spot at 3B, both homered, and Matthew Boyd allowed one run in the Detroit Tigers' 10-3 win.
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart responded to the news that police secured a warrant for Jalen Carter's arrest.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
The Chiefs stomached a tough choice to trade Tyreek Hill last March. That’s just the beginning.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
The Mets played the Atlanta Braves on Thursday afternoon as their spring training slate continued.
Draymond Green and the Warriors didn't appear too concerned with Russell Westbrook shooting the ball.
Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane came face-to-face for the very first time at Thursday's UFC 285 pre-fight press conference
It took 2 hours, 19 minutes for the Miami Marlins to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a spring training game Monday - a game so fast that Ryan Murphy, a lifelong Houston fan, found himself lingering in the ballpark for a while afterward.
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
Nick Bosa was asked about the possibility of teaming up on the same team with his brother Joey.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and one important detail he accidently left out in his conversation with the running back.
Following Anthony Volpe's first spring training home run, Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked about his high expectations of the team's No. 1 prospect.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
Here are some of the latest updates from Yankees spring training games ahead of the 2023 MLB season...
World number one Jon Rahm started fast and finished strong on the way to a seven-under par 65 on Thursday and a two-stroke lead in the US PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational.Rahm, who regained the world number one ranking with his third PGA Tour title of 2023 at Riviera last month, was two shots clear of Americans Chris Kirk, Cameron Young and Kurt Kitayama.
Six weeks into a crucial offseason, talks between the two sides remain stuck in a quagmire of ambiguity, and comments made at the combine this week by GM Eric DeCosta only layered on more drama.
Being related to a professional athlete can be tough, with expectations and projections for the players that follow