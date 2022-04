Associated Press

Justin Verlander recaptured a little of what made him the best pitcher in the American League three years ago, and in the process added a bit of validation to the work needed while coming back from Tommy John surgery. Verlander pitched three-hit ball over eight innings for his first win since July 2020, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Saturday night. A day after watching the Mariners pile up 11 runs against Houston pitching, Verlander (1-1) looked to be back in the form that earned him the 2019 AL Cy Young Award.