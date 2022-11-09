Detroit Red Wings lose to Montreal Canadiens in shootout, 3-2: Game thread replay

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes: The Red Wings have won three straight and four of their last five. They beat the Canadiens opening night, 3-0, at home. Montreal has lost three straight but Nick Suzuki has five goals and three assists in his last five games.

Next up for the Wings is another matchup with the New York Rangers, whom Detroit beat Sunday. The Canadiens head home for a Wednesday night game vs. the Vancouver Canucks.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings lose to Canadiens in SO, 3-2: Game thread replay