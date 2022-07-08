Detroit Red Wings looking at Bob Boughner to add to Derek Lalonde's coaching staff

MONTREAL — The Detroit Red Wings are looking at adding former Wings defenseman Bob Boughner to their new coaching staff.

In an interview with the Free Press on Thursday, newly hired head coach Derek Lalonde laid out what he’s looking for as he adds a defense assistant to his coaching staff.

“With that D position, I really would love some big-time experience there,” Lalonde said. “Both playing experience and coaching experience. I did not play in this league; I think there’s huge value in that. I would hope to get a guy of that experience to lean on.”

San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner gives instructions during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Boughner was let go this week by the San Jose Sharks after three years as their head coach.

He was part of the Wings' fabled 1989 draft, selected at 32nd overall (ahead of Nicklas Lidstrom and Sergei Fedorov). Boughner, 51, played 630 NHL games for the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche.

