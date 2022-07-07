Detroit Red Wings live updates from 2022 NHL draft: What Steve Yzerman will do

MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman’s first-round picks already have had a beneficial impact on the Detroit Red Wings, and today offers an opportunity to continue that trend.

The Montreal Canadiens selected JJuraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick. The New Jersey Devils selected Simon Nemec at No. 2. The Arizona Coyotes chose USNTDP product Logan Cooley at No. 3. Shane Wright, who had been projected to go first overall, went at No. 4 to the Seattle Kraken. The Philadelphia Flyers took Cutter Gauthier at No. 5.

After two years of being run virtually because of the pandemic, the draft was held in person for the first time since 2019 in Vancouver, when Yzerman used his No. 6 pick on defenseman, Moritz Seider, who had been projected to go in the mid-teens.

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, right, introduces new Wings coach Derek Lalonde at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Seider was named the 2022 Calder Trophy winner. Yzerman’s top choice in 2020, forward Lucas Raymond, finished fourth in the same rookie of the year voting. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, Yzerman’s first pick in 2021, is expected to make the Wings this fall, and Cossa is likely to begin his pro career and join the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Since Yzerman was named general manager in 2019, the team’s fortunes have been boosted by his first-round selections. The years prior were scarcer: Forward Evgeny Svechnikov (No. 19, 2015) and defenseman Dennis Cholowski (No. 20, 2016) washed out of the organization after being unable to show they could help the rebuild; forward Michael Rasmussen (No. 9, 2017) looks like he’ll be a bottom-six forward, but that’s below expectations return for a top-10 pick, and forward Filip Zadina (No. 6, 2018) has struggled to establish himself as a top-six winger.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings updates from 2022 NHL draft in Montreal