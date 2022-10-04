Detroit Red Wings liked process, not outcome, in 3-2 preseason loss to Penguins
Detroit Red Wings Jonatan Berggren, Dominik Kubalik & Derek Lalonde, Oct. 3, 2022 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings Jonatan Berggren, Dominik Kubalik & Derek Lalonde, Oct. 3, 2022 in Detroit.
Jerry Jacobs, who started 9 games at cornerback last season, is expected to return to game action after the Detroit Lions' Week 6 bye.
Detroit head coach Dan Campbell: "I believe Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job" to fix the Lions NFL-worst defense
Dan Campbell and several Detroit Lions players said they did not hear side judge Dave Hawkshaw's whistle blowing the play dead on a big third-and-16.
Jared Goff has thrown for 1,126 yards, 11 TDs and three INTs in four games for the Detroit Lions this season, a pivotal one for his future.
Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC Vegas 61 main event against Yan Xiaonan at the UFC Apex on Saturday ranked No. 5 in the women's strawweight division. She likely will not drop far in the rankings after losing to No. 6-ranked Xiaonan in a competitive match. The 29-year old submission expert had difficulty taking Xiaonan to the ground throughout the fight. When the fight did hit the canvas, Dern dominated position but couldn't secure a submission finish. The bout went the distance and Xiaonan was de
Lie detector test could be used in investigation of high-stakes game
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Fans love it when a guy bets on himself, in large part because it’s not our money. For Baker Mayfield, who reduced his 17-game guaranteed salary in Cleveland of $19.9 million to $15.358 million in order to facilitate a July trade to the Panthers, the best is going bust. Through four games, he has yet [more]
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
"What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers hair?" one fan asked about the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
Jesse Mirco's fake punt sparked a skirmish, but it happened because Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called for a punt block in a 49-10 game.
Blake Griffin has seen a lot over the years, but how the Celtics greeted him Sunday apparently made quite the impression on the 33-year-old.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
After Wisconsin's surprising firing of head coach Paul Chryst, the program will have plenty of options to turn to as its head leader.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Blake Griffin is making Celtics history with his new jersey number, and he has a specific reason for choosing it.
Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit on a fan who ran onto the field in Monday's game between the Rams and the 49ers.
The Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung and brought in Anthony Lamb to compete for a roster spot.