Detroit Red Wings: What they liked about their 3-1 win over Capitals
Detroit Red Wings' Ville Husso, Andrew Copp & Derek Lalonde, Nov. 3, 2022 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings' Ville Husso, Andrew Copp & Derek Lalonde, Nov. 3, 2022 in Detroit.
Ty Gibbs knew his teammate had to win the final regular-season race to qualify for the Xfinity Series championship. Had he just settled for second place, Gibbs and Jones would have both advanced to Saturday's title race to give Joe Gibbs Racing a pair of Toyotas in the winner-take-all four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. “It comes down to just caught in the moment, and you know, selfish actions led to that,” Gibbs said Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school.
Dr. Hillary Cauthen and her attorney Tony Buzbee also intend to file a criminal complaint against Primo.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a jumper at the buzzer.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he is proud of the former NBA players that took a stance against antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving's social media posts.
Can the Phillies rebound after getting no-hit by the Astros in Game 4? Follow live.
The Hall of Fame pitcher believes there is a key clue to Lance McCullers pitch tipping.
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing [more]
Mike Brown could not believe Tyler Herro was not whistled for a traveling violation before his game-winning 3-pointer in Kings' loss to the Miami Heat.
Wednesday’s surprising news regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders will spark speculation as to the reason for the decision to try to sell the team. Maybe someone finally persuaded Daniel Snyder that it’s in his own best interests and the best interests of the league for him to sell. Maybe someone in Snyder’s [more]
Let's hear from Lakers players and coach on how Matt Ryan got open for his three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime in a win over the Pelicans.
Jeff Passan believes the stars might be aligning for the Giants in their potential pursuit of free agent slugger Aaron Judge.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Tiger Woods will team up with Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of “The Match.”
With this winter's imminent departures of Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward, only Kyle Hendricks will remain from the Cubs' 2016 World Series roster.