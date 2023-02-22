Detroit Red Wings 'know we can win in this league' as playoffs within reach
Detroit Red Wings Ville Husso, Jakub Vrana, Pius Suter and Derek Lalonde, February 21, 2023 in Washington.
Detroit Red Wings game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals
Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings, 02/21/2023
Michigan State Spartans basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, and live score updates as they play the Indiana Hoosiers in East Lansing.
The Blues reportedly are interested in acquiring Timo Meier from the Sharks, and St. Louis has the draft capital San Jose covets.
The Hoosiers have won four of their past five games overall and have split recent road games. The Spartans have won three straight home games.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Adidas Golf has parted ways with two longtime ambassadors, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
Three years ago, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his way out of Minnesota. After three years in Buffalo, capped by a playoff loss featuring frustrations and gesticulations that could be interpreted as a desire for yet another fresh start, speculation has emerged again that Diggs could again be on the move. Whether it’s his brother, Trevon, [more]
It wasn’t unusual to see two sets of feet poking out from under the Miller family car. The bigger belonged to Darrell Miller and the smaller to his curious son Brandon. From there, Darrell provided a demonstration of how it was used before sending his son back on his way.
Patrick Beverley is headed to the Chicago Bulls, but the 34-year-old guard could have ended up in a Warriors jersey.
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
"They have gone about it the wrong way," Ernie Els said about LIV, "and they've really upended a lot of good the game stands for."
Warriors guard Steph Curry made a small but significant step in his journey to return from the left lower leg injury he sustained on Feb. 4.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, will perform the surgery in Arlington. Purdy and the 49ers are holding their breath that the injury requires only [more]
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
More than a week after the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, punter Arryn Siposs explained what happened on his poor fourth-quarter punt. By Adam Hermann
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
Pro Football Focus estimates it would take a first and a fourth-round pick to acquire Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Andrew Callahan and Khari Thompson discuss whether or not they'd make the deal for the Patriots.
The four new golfers to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV: Thomas Pieters (No. 34 in the world); Dean Burmester (63); Brendan Steele (124); Danny Lee (267).