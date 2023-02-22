Detroit Red Wings 'know we can win in this league' as playoffs within reach
Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso, forwards Jakub Vrana and Pius Suter and head coach Derek Lalonde speak after the win at Washington.
The Detroit Red Wings have won eight of their last 11 games to move within two points of a playoff spot with Tuesday's win over the Capitals.
